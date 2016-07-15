ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Devil's Tit
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Devil's Tit

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.3 15 reviews

Devil's Tit

Devil's Tit

Devil’s Tit from SnowHigh Seeds is a potent heart-pounding speed demon that will put even the most seasoned sativa enthusiast to the test. A sativa cross between Durban Poison, Acapulco Gold, and Cinderella 99, this strain provides an exhilarating body high that makes for an excellent one-hitter-quitter or a welcome challenge for sativa lovers looking to test their boundaries. Avoid this strain if you suffer from anxiety, as the effects will naturally get your heart racing.   

Strain spotlight

Reviews

15

write a review

Find Devil's Tit nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Devil's Tit nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Devil's Tit

Lineage

First strain parent
Acapulco Gold
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Devil's Tit

Products with Devil's Tit

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Devil's Tit nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Ape Shit, Devil’s Tit, Illuminati, Acid, and More
New Strains Alert: Ape Shit, Devil’s Tit, Illuminati, Acid, and More

Most popular in