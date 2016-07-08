ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 3 reviews

Diamond Socks

Diamond Socks

Diamond Socks, named for the dense layer of trichomes coating the plant (and a juicy reggae track), is an invigorating hybrid with roots in a rare strain of Hawaiian Silverback. The structure and growth pattern is indicative of its Kush genetics, leading to a handsome yield and aromatic floral overtones. Hit this mid-range flower for a buzz that is active in the mind and relaxed in the body. This strain is another Hawaiian rarity stabilized and transplanted by Colorado Seed Inc.   

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Avatar for BEthePoet
Member since 2016
a this strain is quite an afternoon delight. It starts of like a calm wave of relaxation and evaporates stress. I mean forreal, I have $-161.20 in the bank until payday and this helped BIG time!
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Rug Burn OG
parent
Second strain parent
Silverback Gorilla
parent
Strain
Diamond Socks

New Strains Alert: Purple People Eater, Diamond Socks, Bloo's Kloos, and More
New Strains Alert: Purple People Eater, Diamond Socks, Bloo’s Kloos, and More

