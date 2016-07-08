Diamond Socks, named for the dense layer of trichomes coating the plant (and a juicy reggae track), is an invigorating hybrid with roots in a rare strain of Hawaiian Silverback. The structure and growth pattern is indicative of its Kush genetics, leading to a handsome yield and aromatic floral overtones. Hit this mid-range flower for a buzz that is active in the mind and relaxed in the body. This strain is another Hawaiian rarity stabilized and transplanted by Colorado Seed Inc.