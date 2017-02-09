ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 144 reviews

Silverback Gorilla

Silverback Gorilla

For the first time, Dian Fossey isn’t the only person able to enjoy life with the gorillas. For those struggling with insomnia and stress, Silverback Gorilla is a must-try strain. While typically gentle and relaxed, this indica can pack a punch. Fast-acting and hard-hitting, the potency of Silverback Gorilla may come as a surprise. Known to be a cross between Grape Ape and Super Silver Haze, this strain is strictly for nighttime consumption. Featuring a musky, piney aroma similar to a morning walk in the forest, this strain provides a truly relaxing experience. While this Silverback isn’t endangered, it is slightly uncommon, making it potentially difficult to find but well worth the trek.

Effects

Relaxed 72%
Sleepy 56%
Euphoric 53%
Happy 48%
Uplifted 26%
Insomnia 43%
Pain 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 30%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 0%

