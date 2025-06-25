Diesel Donut
DsD
Hybrid
Euphoric
Relaxed
Diesel
Pine
Pungent
Diesel Donut effects are mostly calming.
Diesel Donut is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Diesel Donut is a cross of the strains Bakers Dozen x Next. Diesel Donut is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Diesel Donut is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Diesel Donut strain effects
Diesel Donut strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
