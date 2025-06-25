Whoa this is some potent stuff. I took one bong rip (whole bowl) and I'm now nicely medicated. One of the best Indica dominant hybrid strains I've had in a while. Smell is very strong diesel with earthy/kush undertones. Taste is on point with the smell. Kushy Diesel. I don't smell or taste any Donut but that's ok. The High is good too mellow and chill. Highly recommended strain from a daily cannabis user.