Diesel Donut strain effects
Diesel Donut strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
k........l
June 25, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Whoa this is some potent stuff. I took one bong rip (whole bowl) and I'm now nicely medicated. One of the best Indica dominant hybrid strains I've had in a while. Smell is very strong diesel with earthy/kush undertones. Taste is on point with the smell. Kushy Diesel. I don't smell or taste any Donut but that's ok. The High is good too mellow and chill. Highly recommended strain from a daily cannabis user.