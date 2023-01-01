Dilly Bars
Dilly Bars is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mint Chip and Cookies & Cream. This strain is a pre-roll product from ILLICIT, a brand that works to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream. Dilly Bars is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dilly Bars effects include creative, energetic, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dilly Bars when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Dilly Bars features flavors like citrus, mint, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is nerolidol. The average price of Dilly Bars typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dilly Bars is a sweet, delicious treat with a euphoric and uplifting high. The effects, although heavy, are not unmanageable by any means, rather, it gives the user a focused and enjoyable time. Whether you’re doing chores or getting creative with some writing or art, Dilly Bars is a wonderful “all day flower” and might be just what you need to medicate on a 9-5 routine. Though these buds are not huge, they are beautiful to look at. Bright greens, subtly scattered with hits of purple, are always densely coated with trichomes. Orange pistils are usually in abundance too. You may want to take a pic before you break up this Bar! Taking the best features of its lineage, Dilly Bars possesses a creamy flavor with very subtle hints of vanilla and a shade of mint. The smoke is smooth on both the inhale and exhale. Think vanilla ice cream mixed with cake batter and you’ll get the idea of what a treat Dilly Bars is. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dilly Bars, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
