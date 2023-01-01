Dirty Bird
Dirty Bird is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Falcon 9 and Scotty2hotty. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Dirty Bird is known for its moderate THC content, averaging around 18-22%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Dirty Bird features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Dirty Bird typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Dirty Birds effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dirty Bird, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
