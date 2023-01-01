Dirty Shirley
Dirty Shirley is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Larry and OG Eddy. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a unique and balanced cannabis experience. Dirty Shirley is celebrated for its intriguing and diverse terpene profile, which includes fruity, citrusy, and spicy notes. With a THC content averaging around 20%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers looking for an engaging and uplifting high. Leafly customers report that Dirty Shirley's effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dirty Shirley when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Dirty Shirley features flavors that encompass a blend of fruitiness, citrus zest, and a subtle spiciness. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its uplifting and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Dirty Shirley typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a distinctive and flavorful strain. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Dirty Shirley, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
