Dirty Widow is a sativa-dominant hybrid loaded with euphoria. This natural cross of Dirty Girl and White Widow is an uplifting combination perfect for cleaning your house or getting active. It exhibits delicious earthy terpenes and light touches of citrus and aromatic wood. Dirty Widow is also an excellent strain to share among friends, especially as the strain’s effects are known to stimulate conversation and creativity. But have a glass of water nearby;  the combination of Dirty Widow and long talks is a recipe for cottonmouth.

Avatar for NW710
Member since 2015
I just tried some Dirty Widow concentrate this week.Tasty. I personally feel this strain didnt do it for me, even though the thc alone is 83 %. it was not a bad strain , it just wasnt very stoney for me.
Avatar for jnort25
Member since 2017
Very good & potent strain. I had a batch testing at 22%, had a nice energetic and happy high. Had the giggles and munchies pretty bad, a nice and manageable high that wears off in about 2 hours and leaves you with semi dry eyes, this is a problem for me personally with most strains anyway though. Ov...
Avatar for Yourhiness
Member since 2014
Tingly. Not hungry. This dirty white girl is good and powerful.
Lineage

Dirty Girl
White Widow
