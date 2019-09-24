ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.5 2 reviews

Divina Obscura

Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Divina Obscura is a well-balanced, CBD-rich cross of Charlotte’s Web and Ms. Universe. This sativa-dominant strain exhibits a 5:1 CBD:THC ratio and blooms with beautiful trichome-caked flowers. Created with therapeutic intent, Divina Obscura is said to help reduce seizures and aid with sleep. 

Reviews

2

Avatar for Bgirl1234
Member since 2019
Great smooth strain for pain and calmness while still feeling uplifted and motivated. Allows me to take in daytime with a clear head and no paranoia, no time lag effects. If you are looking for a replacement for pain medication, this is the one. Very gentle and effective.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LWilk
Member since 2019
Great taste! Great for pain relief with an uplifting feeling.
Reported
feelings
Uplifted
Lineage

Ms. Universe
Charlotte's Web
Divina Obscura

