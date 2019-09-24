Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Divina Obscura is a well-balanced, CBD-rich cross of Charlotte’s Web and Ms. Universe. This sativa-dominant strain exhibits a 5:1 CBD:THC ratio and blooms with beautiful trichome-caked flowers. Created with therapeutic intent, Divina Obscura is said to help reduce seizures and aid with sleep.
