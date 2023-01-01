Dog Patch
Dog Patch is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Dog Patch. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Dog Patch strain effects
Reported by 29 real people like you
Dog Patch strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
