Dog Patch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dog Patch.
Dog Patch strain effects
Reported by 29 real people like you
Dog Patch strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dog Patch reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Dog Patch
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in