ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dolce Gelato
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Dolce Gelato
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Dolce Gelato

Dolce Gelato

Another strain from the Cookies Fam, Dolce Gelato comes from unknown origins but is sure to have Gelato in its lineage. Stinky, densely packed buds come in dark green and purple hues and put off a pungent aroma that’s sweet, earthy, and woody. The high is balanced, starting off with a nice pick-me-up that eventually lands into stoney bliss.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Dolce Gelato nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dolce Gelato nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Gelato
parent
Strain
Dolce Gelato

Products with Dolce Gelato

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dolce Gelato nearby.

Most popular in