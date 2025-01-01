stock photo similar to Dos Si Dos #33
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Dos Si Dos #33
Dos Si Dos #33 was bred by Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam. Dos Si Dos #33 is a pairing of Dos Si Dos and Gelato #33. Dos Si Dos #33 hits with a bright euphoric sativa high before it chills out to a more relaxed indica feeling. Dos Si Dos #33 is very resistant to cold, mold, and mildew making for an excellent outdoor option that can easily drop over 4-pound plants in mid-October when finished.
