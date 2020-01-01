ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Dosi-Woah! R1
Dosi-Woah! R1

Dosi-Woah! R1

Bred to create a high-yielding Do-Si-Dos cultivar, Dosi-Woah! R1 crosses Do-Si-Dos with Ethos Genetics’ Kush RBx4. Most phenotypes lean toward Kush genetics with green buds and high yields, but some take from their GSC side with dense buds and flowers that vary in color. This strain puts out an impressive gas, earth, and pine terpene profile, and regardless of the phenotype, Dosi-Woah! is potent, tasty, and a pleasure to grow.

Lineage

Strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Strain
Dosi-Woah! R1

