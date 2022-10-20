Double Cup
Double Cup effects are mostly calming.
Double Cup is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Amnesia Haze with Biker OG. The effects of Double Cup are balancing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, buzzy, and happy. Double Cup pairs well with activities like listening to music or walking through nature. This strain offers a flavor profile that may remind you of grape soda. Medical marijuana patients choose Double Cup for its high potency which ranges from 25-30% THC. When consumed in large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa or make you want to snuggle up in bed. Because of the high THC content in this strain, it is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of Double Cup is unknown. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 61 days and produces an average yield. Double Cup was originally bred by Nerds Genetics.
Double Cup sensations
Double Cup helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
