Double Diesel is the sativa-dominant result of a cross between award-winning NYC Diesel and Sour Diesel. These plants are easy to grow and their lime green buds will give off a strong diesel-y odor with some grapefruit added in. The grapefruit notes overpower the taste, giving this strain a unique musky fruit flavor. Its effects are happy and uplifting, but not usually as energetic as some other sativas. Overall, it’s a good choice for a laid-back medicated time. 

Effects

Focused 51%
Happy 51%
Creative 41%
Uplifted 41%
Energetic 37%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 27%
Pain 17%
Nausea 10%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

39

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Double Diesel

