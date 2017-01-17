Double Diesel is the sativa-dominant result of a cross between award-winning NYC Diesel and Sour Diesel. These plants are easy to grow and their lime green buds will give off a strong diesel-y odor with some grapefruit added in. The grapefruit notes overpower the taste, giving this strain a unique musky fruit flavor. Its effects are happy and uplifting, but not usually as energetic as some other sativas. Overall, it’s a good choice for a laid-back medicated time.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
39
Find Double Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Double Diesel nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Double Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Double Diesel nearby.