Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Double Lemon Pie is a balanced cross of Lemon Meringue and Joe’s Lemonade. A double lemon treat, this strain produces a sweet and sour citrus blast that makes for incredibly tasty concentrates. Double Lemon Pie may come on strong with euphoric and cerebral effects that transcends into a full body high.

 

AMAZING!!! Intense body high that you can feel all over! Literally my new favorite strain!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
