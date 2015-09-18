ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 114 reviews

Double Tangie Banana

aka DTB

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 21 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 114 reviews

Double Tangie Banana
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.

Effects

Show all

84 people reported 589 effects
Happy 57%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 46%
Euphoric 38%
Talkative 32%
Stress 35%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 16%
Dry eyes 19%
Dry mouth 17%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

114

Lineage

Strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Double Tangie Banana
Strain child
Sweet Hawaiian Tangie Banana
child

