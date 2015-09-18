- Fruity
- Herbal
- Citrus
Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
114
Find Double Tangie Banana nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Double Tangie Banana nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Double Tangie Banana
Hang tight. We're looking for Double Tangie Banana nearby.