Dough Boi
Dough Boi effects are mostly calming.
Dough Boi potency is higher THC than average.
Dough Boi is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Dough Boi - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Dough Boi strain effects
Dough Boi strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
