Archive Seed Bank brought together a number of big strains to create Dough Lato, crossing Dolato (Gelato 41 x Do-Si-Dos) and Moonbow (Zkittles x Do-Si-Dos). Gassy, doughy flavors and aromas can be expected from this flavorful cross, and its potent and long-lasting high might leave you in a classically stoned state, scrolling netflix or exploring the fridge.

 

