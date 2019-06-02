ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog
Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog

From Humboldt Seed Organization and Cypress Hill’s B-Real comes Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog, a cross of OG Kush and Chemdog 4. Thick, compact buds are coated in a blanket of trichomes. It has a flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit, lemon, exotic wood, and pine notes. Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog is a high-potency strain that taps into both physical and cerebral effects. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

Avatar for hasak69
Member since 2014
This is my number one favourite strain! The taste is piney,sweet and earthy. Ideal strain for Kush lovers
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Norwegian_WeedKing
Member since 2020
Superb strain.. This is one of the best tasting strains i have had. The fruity and sweet aroma fills the room when you open the jar, and sticks all the way trough the joint. I grow this in a scrog setup and it brings top shelf buds all over the net... This strain keep me in a zen mode all day and is...
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog

