HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Dragon Piss

Dragon Piss is a weed strain. Specific lineage details, including its parent strains, sativa/indica ratio, and genetic information, are not available. However, it is known for its potential effects and flavor profile. Dragon Piss has a THC content that can vary. Its potency can range from moderate to high, making it suitable for various cannabis consumers. Users often describe its effects as relaxing, euphoric, and creative, which can enhance mood and promote a sense of calm and inspiration. Medical marijuana patients may choose Dragon Piss to manage symptoms associated with conditions such as anxiety, stress, and mild pain. Its balanced effects may provide relief for these conditions, offering a combination of mental relaxation and physical comfort. While the specific genetic lineage and breeder details are not available, Dragon Piss is known for its flavors, which can include notes of sweetness, fruitiness, and herbal undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is likely to be a combination of terpenes that contribute to its pleasant taste and potential effects. The average price of Dragon Piss is not specified, so pricing may vary depending on the location and source. Its balanced effects and pleasant flavor make it a choice favored by some cannabis consumers. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Dragon Piss, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this strain.

