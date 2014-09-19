Dreadlock, hailing from Canada, is a 50/50 hybrid with energizing effects that carry social interactions to a new level. Patients and consumers chasing strains with mood-elevating properties stop their search at Dreadlock, a name derived from its dense, nappy buds. It produces heavy yields of sweet, musky flowers blanketed in crystal trichomes. A good strain for novice growers, Dreadlock plants are hardy and resilient when it comes to mold. Joint Doctor Seeds, the strain’s original growers, recommend indoor soil gardens and the “screen of green” method. A full 9 weeks for flowering is suggested with Dreadlock, as it tends to gain a lot of weight and THC in its final mile.
