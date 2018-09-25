ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Dream Beaver
Dream Beaver

Dream Beaver

Dream Beaver by Bodhi Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Dirty Hippy (an Afghooey-Blockhead hybrid) with Appalachia. With subdued flavors of fresh cedar and earthy spice, Dream Beaver deals a mellow buzz that lets you stay active, productive, and social. This sativa is a great choice for unleashing laughing fits and creative sparks on those days when your mood and motivation could use a lift.

Effects

34 people reported 246 effects
Happy 73%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 52%
Creative 50%
Energetic 50%
Depression 29%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 20%
Pain 11%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

51

Lineage

First strain parent
Blockhead
parent
Second strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Strain
Dream Beaver

