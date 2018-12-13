ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dream Girl
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Dream Girl
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 7 reviews

Dream Girl

Dream Girl

Bred by Ideal Herbs, Dream Girl is a potent cross between Blue Dream and GSC, two of the world’s most famous strains. Its buds are dense and chunky with sweet, skunky aromas followed by earthy, lavender, and citrus undertones. The high is relaxed and mellow, making Dream Girl a great strain for consumers seeking euphoric effects without the anxious edge.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

Show all

Avatar for Pukinano
Member since 2018
It's magnificent and the buds are crazy rich. 10/10 would smoke again. recommend vaporizing it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for stumptownlass
Member since 2016
Relaxing body high, actually making my face feel almost a little numb. Great end-of the day strain, you could probably still get some things done like dishes or laundry but I don’t feel particularly clear-headed. I smoke daily & feel this is pretty strong after 1.5 bowls, which is enjoyable for me b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Ragdolldez
Member since 2018
This is a amazing high as long as you dont have anxiety, it boosted my anxiety but really helped take away my pain without making my brain too cloudy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
Avatar for BigB1993
Member since 2018
great active strain. didn't make me tired. will it smoke again and provide a better review.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Dustinbowls247
Member since 2019
I read the strain description and idk if I personally agree with the way it's described but I will say this strain kicks ass!! The high is very upbeat and motivational. When other strains have me feeling slow and lazy, this one makes want to get up and go do things, socialize and complete tasks. Def...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Dream Girl nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dream Girl nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Dream Girl

Products with Dream Girl

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dream Girl nearby.