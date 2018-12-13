Bred by Ideal Herbs, Dream Girl is a potent cross between Blue Dream and GSC, two of the world’s most famous strains. Its buds are dense and chunky with sweet, skunky aromas followed by earthy, lavender, and citrus undertones. The high is relaxed and mellow, making Dream Girl a great strain for consumers seeking euphoric effects without the anxious edge.
