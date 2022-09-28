Dream 'n Sour
aka Dream N Sour
Dream 'n Sour effects are mostly energizing.
Dream 'n Sour, also known as Dream N Sour,, is a sativa weed strain made by crossing Blue Dream and Sour Jack. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dream 'n Sour, before let us know! Leave a review.
Dream 'n Sour sensations
Dream 'n Sour helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
