Duke Nukem may be named after a video game character who spends his days obliterating “alien bastards,” but this strain is a lot more laidback than its action hero namesake. The mostly sativa hybrid produces an active mental high that is uplifting and may have you feeling more creative than commando. It’s a cross between Chemmando and Chernobyl and flowers in 9 to 11 weeks. The strain is a fairly easy plant to grow and should give medium to high yields. Its buds are known to be especially colorful with shades of frosty pinks and oranges. Careful not to confuse this strain with Nuken, which is a different indica dominant hybrid.