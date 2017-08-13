ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Duke Nukem

Duke Nukem may be named after a video game character who spends his days obliterating “alien bastards,” but this strain is a lot more laidback than its action hero namesake. The mostly sativa hybrid produces an active mental high that is uplifting and may have you feeling more creative than commando. It’s a cross between Chemmando and Chernobyl and flowers in 9 to 11 weeks. The strain is a fairly easy plant to grow and should give medium to high yields. Its buds are known to be especially colorful with shades of frosty pinks and oranges. Careful not to confuse this strain with Nuken, which is a different indica dominant hybrid.

Effects

59 people reported 388 effects
Creative 61%
Happy 55%
Energetic 44%
Relaxed 44%
Euphoric 42%
Stress 27%
Depression 20%
Fatigue 16%
Anxiety 16%
ADD/ADHD 11%
Dry mouth 13%
Anxious 11%
Dizzy 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 6%

Lineage

Strain parent
Chernobyl
parent
Strain
Duke Nukem

Products with Duke Nukem

