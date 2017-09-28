Dutch Kush is a fully sedative indica developed by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This traditional Kush plant grows strong and fast with earthy notes that mature and gain depth over the curing process. Dried, this bud smells of coffee beans and caramelized sugar while retaining a pungent floral undertone. Enjoy this strain later in the day to capitalize on the sleepy body and mood enhancing mental buzz nestled beneath the frosted flora of this Kush variety.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
11
rendrz
ticoloco
vibrantesprit
JohnnyBongo
ArashiTora
Find Dutch Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dutch Kush nearby.
Photos
Products with Dutch Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Dutch Kush nearby.