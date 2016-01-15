ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dutch Thunder Fuck
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Dutch Thunder Fuck

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.9 14 reviews

Dutch Thunder Fuck

aka DTF

Dutch Thunder Fuck

Dutch Thunder Fuck by Sirius Buds is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines genetics from an award-winning cut of Dutch Treat and the illustrious Matanuska Thunder Fuck. Taking after its Dutch Treat parent in structure and aroma, these round bulky buds carry a strong citrus aroma with sharp minty pine undertones. Its relaxing body effects leave the mind unencumbered and soaring with euphoric inspiration. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

more reviews
write a review

Find Dutch Thunder Fuck nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dutch Thunder Fuck nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Dutch Thunder Fuck
User uploaded image of Dutch Thunder Fuck

Lineage

First strain parent
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
parent
Second strain parent
Dutch Treat
parent
Strain
Dutch Thunder Fuck

Products with Dutch Thunder Fuck

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dutch Thunder Fuck nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Dutch Thunder Fuck, Early Skunk, Blackberry Diesel, Super Chronic, and More
New Strains Alert: Dutch Thunder Fuck, Early Skunk, Blackberry Diesel, Super Chronic, and More

Most popular in