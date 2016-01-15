Dutch Thunder Fuck by Sirius Buds is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines genetics from an award-winning cut of Dutch Treat and the illustrious Matanuska Thunder Fuck. Taking after its Dutch Treat parent in structure and aroma, these round bulky buds carry a strong citrus aroma with sharp minty pine undertones. Its relaxing body effects leave the mind unencumbered and soaring with euphoric inspiration.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
Find Dutch Thunder Fuck nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dutch Thunder Fuck nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Dutch Thunder Fuck
Hang tight. We're looking for Dutch Thunder Fuck nearby.