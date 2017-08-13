ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Easy Bud

Easy Bud

Easy Bud by Royal Queen Seeds is an autoflowering Ruderalis variety that is designed for horticultural newbies looking for a resilient plant with mid-range indica effects. This plant’s genetics remain unknown, but have been compared to White Dwarf in stature and potency. The squat plant emits a skunky aroma and has a sweet, earthy taste on the exhale. With an average yield of 45g/plant, this entry-level bud is an excellent choice for gardeners new to cannabis.      

 

The plant grew its self out doors, in super soil, in wet conditions, also survived a slug attack. Strong genetics. So easy to grow. Peppery citrus and spicy Taste and smell Uplifting head buzz, that moves to the body slightly. Positive upbeat feeling, zero paranoia. Solid strain. Enjoyed every m...
Indoor grow - 80w dual ESL - 12L - soil Height: About 1 meter Time: 86 days Harvest: 21g Perfectly for beginners, but high lasts not too long..
