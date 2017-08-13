Easy Bud by Royal Queen Seeds is an autoflowering Ruderalis variety that is designed for horticultural newbies looking for a resilient plant with mid-range indica effects. This plant’s genetics remain unknown, but have been compared to White Dwarf in stature and potency. The squat plant emits a skunky aroma and has a sweet, earthy taste on the exhale. With an average yield of 45g/plant, this entry-level bud is an excellent choice for gardeners new to cannabis.