Edelweiss (literally ‘noble white’) was named after the famous white flower that grows in the high Swiss Alps. Both plants share qualities such as the star-shaped leaflets around the flower tops and the thick white coating on the leaves. Made from a blend of Hindu Kush, North Indian and Skunk, this is a mostly indica hybrid with just enough sativa background to perk up the powerful stone.
