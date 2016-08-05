ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. El Chapo OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of El Chapo OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.7 67 reviews

El Chapo OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 67 reviews

El Chapo OG

El Chapo OG is a potent indica strain out of California that smells of rich earth and pine. With dense jade popcorn buds that exhibit a shimmering coat of trichomes, this strain is visually striking and worth keeping on display. Its effects are initially stunning and settle on the body as carefree relaxation. El Chapo OG is preferred near the end of the day as its effects can become rather sedating with continued use.   

Effects

Show all

49 people reported 440 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 65%
Sleepy 53%
Euphoric 32%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 48%
Pain 40%
Anxiety 40%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

67

write a review

Find El Chapo OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry El Chapo OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of El Chapo OG
User uploaded image of El Chapo OG
User uploaded image of El Chapo OG
User uploaded image of El Chapo OG

Products with El Chapo OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for El Chapo OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Robert Plant, Zoom Pie, Frida, and More
New Strains Alert: Robert Plant, Zoom Pie, Frida, and More