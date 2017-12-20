ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Electric Lemonade
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Electric Lemonade
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.8 20 reviews

Electric Lemonade

Electric Lemonade

Electric Lemonade by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain is a PCC in-house favorite and bridges the gap between sativa and hybrid beautifully, offering energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. PCC recommends utilizing Electric Lemonade’s uplifting effects to overcome anxiety and nausea. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

more reviews
write a review

Find Electric Lemonade nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Electric Lemonade nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Electric Lemonade

Products with Electric Lemonade

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Electric Lemonade nearby.

Most popular in