stock photo similar to Electric Peanut Butter Cookies
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 25.7%CBD

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies is a hybrid weed strain bred by Galenas from a genetic cross of San Francisco Cookie Cut x Gorilla Butter. This strain has the nutty terps of its namesake, with citrus, pine, and earth in the mix. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Electric Peanut Butter Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Electric Peanut Butter Cookies

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Electric Peanut Butter Cookies products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Electric Peanut Butter Cookies near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight