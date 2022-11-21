Elephant Ears
Elephant Ears effects are mostly calming.
Elephant Ears is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Elephant Ears - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Elephant Ears
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Elephant Ears sensations
Elephant Ears helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Elephant Ears products near you
Similar to Elephant Ears near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—