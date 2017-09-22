ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 6 reviews

Elphinstone

Elphinstone

Elphinstone is a sativa-dominant strain that combines stimulating genetics and pungent terpenes. This strain is a cross of Sweet Skunk and Appalachia. This pungent pairing imbues the consumer with a giggly, uplifted mental state juxtaposed with mildly focused and relaxing physical effects. The flavors are a mixture of skunk and sweet 7-Up-like notes. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

Avatar for silasbotwin
Member since 2015
Grown by Kiona THC here in Washington state, the smell reminded me with the sweetness of Jack Herer/Dutch Treat, and a little skunk, but mostly sweet and piney. The taste on the palate is floral and candy-like, and the taste lasts far into the bowl versus some strains that lose their taste after 3-4...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for blueleprechaun
Member since 2017
Piney, notes of citrus. This batch from Kiona (outdoor) is cured well. Perhaps a little harsh to smoke, but the taste is unique and satisfying. Definitely on the sativa side but not without balance. It has some stoniness to it.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Earthchild
Member since 2014
STICKY! Good vibes, happy, a little stonier than some sativas...funny. solid 4.5-4.7. not giving me energy, but not couch locked. Great smell! really interesting! mountain dew...to new leather shoes...to pine forest
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for highlandpark
Member since 2014
Super happy with this sativa. Focused and happy high while still social and outgoing. Smells citrus. Got flowers at dockside in seattle, great recommendation.
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for GreenAssassin420
Member since 2016
As you take your first hit and let it sink in for a few seconds, you start to ease away from reality little by little, but you are in such a serene state, that you let answers reveal themselves to you one at a time, and either dwell in this newfound knowledge nearly motionless, or you wanna watch a ...
EnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Appalachia
Elphinstone

