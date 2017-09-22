Elphinstone is a sativa-dominant strain that combines stimulating genetics and pungent terpenes. This strain is a cross of Sweet Skunk and Appalachia. This pungent pairing imbues the consumer with a giggly, uplifted mental state juxtaposed with mildly focused and relaxing physical effects. The flavors are a mixture of skunk and sweet 7-Up-like notes.
