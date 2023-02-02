Emerald Fire OG
Emerald Fire OG effects are mostly energizing.
Emerald Fire OG potency is lower THC than average.
Emerald Fire OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Emerald Fire OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Emerald Fire OG strain effects
Emerald Fire OG strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
