Indica

4.6 22 reviews

Endless Sky

Endless Sky

Endless Sky by Greenthumb Seeds is an indica strain bred from Grenadine and an Iranian landrace. Just as we might expect from a strain named “Endless Sky,” this strain delivers a spacey, dreamy indica experience recommended for nighttime consumption. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor gardens, Endless Sky undergoes a 42 to 50 day flowering period and grows best with hydroponics.

Reviews

22

Avatar for TwistedD
Member since 2014
Endless Sky really knocked me on my ass, in terms of potency, taste, and effect. The high is a strong, blunt blow to the middle of the face when it hits, and lasts for upwards of three hours. It gives a very clear high, allowing for you to do all of the things you'd normally try to do. The taste is ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for SuperGenetics
Member since 2014
Endless Sky seemed like a suspicious bud at first glance, it smelt very delicious like mangoes and berries but it looked dark and ordinary. To my surprise this budget friendly pick was amazing. It tastes smooth, sweet and then fruity, with undertones of tropical fruits, citrus and berries. Nice eup...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for MZ_PHD_in_420
Member since 2016
A SHOT IN THE DARK!!! I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders: First I have to start out by sayi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for arty
Member since 2013
This is a great indicator for pain relief but does not make you stupid just don't underestimate it's potency
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for MaverickR
Member since 2015
Smokes amazing, it's so smooth. Large buds with lots of hairs, not the greatest looking and the smell is really good but not very strong. My bag smelled alot like berries or mango but the taste was more buttery. Very potent for the price,kicks in pretty quick and is a great indica spacey and euphori...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
