Endless Sky by Greenthumb Seeds is an indica strain bred from Grenadine and an Iranian landrace. Just as we might expect from a strain named “Endless Sky,” this strain delivers a spacey, dreamy indica experience recommended for nighttime consumption. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor gardens, Endless Sky undergoes a 42 to 50 day flowering period and grows best with hydroponics.
