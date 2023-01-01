stock photo similar to Eternal Sunshine
Hybrid THC 20% CBD

Eternal Sunshine

Eternal Sunshine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Green Crack and Alpine Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Eternal Sunshine is known for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Eternal Sunshine typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Eternal Sunshine is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Eternal Sunshine offers a well-rounded experience, combining the uplifting qualities of sativa with the relaxing attributes of indica. We are still learning about Eternal Sunshine's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Eternal Sunshine, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



