A high-yielding strain from Ethos Genetics, Ethos Apex crosses their Mandarin Cookies and Lilac Diesel Bx3. Plants grow large and dense colas, offering an impressive terpene profile that ranges from sweet candied lilac and lemon to grapefruit and fuel. This high-THC strain offers a classic high that will leave you in a fit of laughter.
