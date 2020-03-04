ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Ethos Apex

Ethos Apex

A high-yielding strain from Ethos Genetics, Ethos Apex crosses their Mandarin Cookies and Lilac Diesel Bx3. Plants grow large and dense colas, offering an impressive terpene profile that ranges from sweet candied lilac and lemon to grapefruit and fuel. This high-THC strain offers a classic high that will leave you in a fit of laughter.

Reviews

6

Avatar for TomAce
Member since 2019
Sticky! I'm holding 22 different strains ATM and APEX is the only one stuck to the bottom of the jar when I turn it over.. solid high, good head smack and very relaxed
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Lineage

Mandarin Cookies
Ethos Apex

