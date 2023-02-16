Extix Runtz
stock photo similar to extix runtz
THC 19%CBD —
Extix Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
No reviews or effects reported yet
write a review
Extix Runtz is a hybrid weed strain bred by Extix. It pairs White Runtz and Lemon Tree for a candy-flavored, balanced strain that imparts a zen state of relaxation and assuages physical pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Extix Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Extix Runtz
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Extix Runtz products near you
Similar to Extix Runtz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—