Family Jewels
Family Jewels effects are mostly energizing.
Family Jewels potency is higher THC than average.
Family Jewels is a Sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lost Coast and Old Growth OG. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Family Jewels is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us the effects of Family Jewels make them feel talkative, focused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Family Jewels when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Family Jewels features an aroma and flavor profile of butter, apple, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Family Jewels, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Family Jewels sensations
Family Jewels helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
