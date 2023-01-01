Farmer's Daughter
Farmer’s Daughter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Vanilla Creme Pie and Humboldt Pound Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Farmer’s Daughter is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Humboldt Seed Co., the average price of Farmer’s Daughter typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Farmer’s Daughter’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Farmer’s Daughter, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
