Humboldt Pound Cake
Humboldt Pound Cake effects are mostly calming.
Humboldt Pound Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Humboldt Pound Cake - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Humboldt Pound Cake strain effects
Humboldt Pound Cake strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
