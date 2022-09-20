Fat Banana
Fat Banana effects are mostly calming.
Fat Banana potency is higher THC than average.
Fat Banana is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Chiquita Banana. You can expect this strain to taste sweet and citrusy alongside an aroma that is reminiscent of bananas. Fat Banana effects start off mildly euphoric and calming before turning into a deep physical high. This strain is known to cause the munchies.
Fat Banana sensations
Fat Banana helps with
- 8% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 8% of people say it helps with Stress
- 8% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
