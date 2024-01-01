stock photo similar to Fat Kitty
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 36%CBD

Fat Kitty

Fat Kitty is a cannabis strain bred by Cannarado and is a good strain for making hash. Fat Kitty is a hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Cheetah Piss x Fatso. Fat Kitty averages 33 to 38% THC. Fat Kitty's main terpenes are limonene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, alpha-humulene. We're still learning more about Fat Kitty, so leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Fat Kitty

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Fat Kitty products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Fat Kitty near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Fat Kitty strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight