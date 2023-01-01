Fermented Margy
Fermented Margy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Skunk and Frozen Margy. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Fermented Margy is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Fermented Margy features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Fermented Margy typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Fermented Margy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fermented Margy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
