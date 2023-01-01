stock photo similar to Fermented Margy
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Fermented Margy

Fermented Margy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Skunk and Frozen Margy. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Fermented Margy is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Fermented Margy features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Fermented Margy typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Fermented Margy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fermented Margy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Fermented Margy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Fermented Margy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Fermented Margy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight