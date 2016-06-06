ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 43 reviews

Grape Skunk

Grape Skunk

This indica-dominant strain is a fruity cross of three strains: Grapefruit, Super Skunk, and Blueberry. Grape Skunk has a strong odor that is mostly berries with some skunky earthiness underneath. While growing, Grape Skunk plants have typically indica characteristics, remaining short and bushy and flowering quickly at 7 to 8 weeks. Buds are dense and will release a feeling of allover calm for patients. Plants can be grown both indoors and outdoors and may have some electric blue coloring depending on environment.

Happy 73%
Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 46%
Sleepy 43%
Stress 46%
Anxiety 46%
Pain 40%
Insomnia 33%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

43

Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Strain
Grape Skunk

