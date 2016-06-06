This indica-dominant strain is a fruity cross of three strains: Grapefruit, Super Skunk, and Blueberry. Grape Skunk has a strong odor that is mostly berries with some skunky earthiness underneath. While growing, Grape Skunk plants have typically indica characteristics, remaining short and bushy and flowering quickly at 7 to 8 weeks. Buds are dense and will release a feeling of allover calm for patients. Plants can be grown both indoors and outdoors and may have some electric blue coloring depending on environment.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
43
Find Grape Skunk nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grape Skunk nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Grape Skunk
Hang tight. We're looking for Grape Skunk nearby.