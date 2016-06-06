This indica-dominant strain is a fruity cross of three strains: Grapefruit, Super Skunk, and Blueberry. Grape Skunk has a strong odor that is mostly berries with some skunky earthiness underneath. While growing, Grape Skunk plants have typically indica characteristics, remaining short and bushy and flowering quickly at 7 to 8 weeks. Buds are dense and will release a feeling of allover calm for patients. Plants can be grown both indoors and outdoors and may have some electric blue coloring depending on environment.