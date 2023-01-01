stock photo similar to Field Trip
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Field Trip

Field Trip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC and Sunset Daydream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Field Trip is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, the average price of Field Trip typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Field Trip’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Field Trip, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Field Trip

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Field Trip products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Field Trip near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight